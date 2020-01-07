READING, Pa. - The 59th annual Reading Hot Stovers Banquet is set to take place next week to honor the baseball and softball student-athletes in Berks County. The event will be at the Double Tree on Jan. 16.
This year's event features six scholarships for high school student-athletes as well as auctions and raffles for various baseball items, such as autographs and Philadelphia Phillies Diamond Club tickets.
Additionally, the event features guest speakers such as hall of famer Ferguson Jenkins, World Series champion Dickie Noles, and coach Rich Donnely.