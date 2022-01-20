READING, Pa. - The Reading Hot Stovers annual awards banquet was held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading on Thursday night.
This was the 61st annual banquet for the Hot Stovers. This year former Philadelphia Phillies, Ricky Bottalico and Jamie Moyer were joined by Hall of Famer, Andre Dawson as the guests of honor.
The banquet is held each year, honoring local baseball and softball teams, and handing out scholarships to players from those teams.
Dawson was happy to be in town for the event, paying it forward to the next generation of ball players.