READING, Pa. - The Reading Hot Stovers return for their 60th awards banquet following a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Phillies players that will be in attendance are Ricky Bottalico and Jamie Moyer, and Hall of Famer Andre Dawson will speak at the event.
Aside from speaking, these Phillies icons will be available for a meet and greet opportunity. There is also a sports memorabilia auction taking place during the banquet.
This event will continue to support local high school baseball players, handing out awards and scholarships.
Tickets are still available, the banquet will take place on January 20th at the Reading DoubleTree Hotel.