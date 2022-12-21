READING, Pa. - Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win.
Ruben Rodriguez continues to help lead the Red Knights attack, he would finish with a game-high 26 points in the win.
This was a back and forth affair for much of the first half, the Red Knights unable to truly pull away from the Clippers. Second half of the game would be a different story.
Reading remains undefeated at 7-0 as we inch closer to the second half of the season.