HERSHEY, Pa. — Reading High School returned to the winner's circle on championship Saturday with a 63-56 overtime win over Roman Catholic in the PIAA Class 6A boys basketball title game at the Giant Center.
The three-time PIAA champion Red Knights (32-1), who also won 6A crowns in 2017 and 2021, defeated the defending state champions, who were seeking their fifth state title.
There were contributions up and down Reading's lineup, including some key moments from junior guard Nick Chapman off the bench.
Put an exclamation point on it @Aris_Rodzzz! Reading High are the PIAA 6A Champions! Reading High defeats Roman Catholic 63-56 in Overtime! @69Sports @RHSquiresClub @CoachRickPerez @Rubrodriguez25 @grey_myles pic.twitter.com/B0o2gUs0rp— Sam Marcinek (@SamuelMarcinek) March 26, 2023