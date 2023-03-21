Reading High defeated Spring-Ford, 55-32, in the PIAA 6A semifinals at Spring-Ford. They await the winner of Roman/Wood.
Red Knights' star Ruben Rodriguez hit 2,000 career points in the win.
Highlights and reaction on 69 News at 10:30.
