READING, Pa. - Reading United hosted second place Long Island on Wednesday night in their divisional show down at Gurski Stadium.

United took the early 1-0 lead in the 19th minute of the game, but Long Island would get the answer later in the half. Both teams played to a stalemate in the second half ending the match in a 1-1 draw.

Reading will next host New York Red Bull U-23 on Saturday.