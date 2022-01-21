READING, Pa. - The Scholastic PlayBYPlay Classic being held at Santander Arena, Reading and Muhlenberg two of the participating programs.
Muhlenberg and Executive Education Charter started the night off. The Raptors coming on the road, and leaving with a close win over the Muhls, 67-62. Executive improves to 7-3, while the Muhls have dropped three of their last four, and sit at 11-4.
Both teams trading buckets all game, each leading holding two point leads at the end of the first, two quarters. Second half, the duo of Jeremiah Bembry and Kobe Magee helped pace the Raptors to the win.
Bembry led all scorers with 26 points, Magee right behind him with 22 points in the win. For the Muhls, Edwin Suarez and Tashiro Alexis led the way. Suarez finished with 17 points, Alexis close behind with 16.
The final game of the night, Reading and Vertical Academy out of North Carolina. The Red Knights earning a very impressive victory, 71-66.
To make the win even better, Ruben Rodriguez scored his 1,000th career point, in the midst of his 22 point night.
The Red Knights held a 10-point lead late in the game, but Vertical Academy would erase it. Trailing by one with under a minute left, the Red Knights, would get a steal and two of Rodriguez's biggest point would give Reading the lead back.
The top-5 recruit in the class of 2023, Mikey Williams finished the game with 18 points for Vertical Academy.
The Red Knights improved to 14-2 on the season with a statement win.