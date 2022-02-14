READING, Pa. - There was alot to celebrate for Reading tonight in the quarterfinal round of the BCIAA boys basketball tournament.
Not only did the top-seeded Red Knights cruise into the semifinal with a 83-42 win over Wyomissing, but Daniel Alcantara became the 18th player in program history to eclipse the 1,000 point mark. Aris Rodrigues led Reading (20-3) with 21 points and Alcantara added 20 as the Red Knights had five players in double figures.
Julian O'Brien finished with a game-high 26 points for Wyomissing (12-10).
Reading will advance to Santander Arena where they will earn a rematch with No. 4 Muhlenberg - a 70-48 winner over Fleetwood. The two teams met one week ago when the Muhls handed Reading their only league loss by a 63-61 score.
Edwin Suarez led the Muhlenberg scoring with 22 points against Tigers and Xzavion Robertson added 15. Fleetwood had three players in double figures and were paced by Jake Karnish with 18.