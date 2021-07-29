ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Berks County squads Reading High and Muhlenberg earned wins in pool play on Thursday in the A-Town Throwdown at Muhlenberg College.
Reading High bested Freedom 63-40. The Red Knights led by 12 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
Muhlenberg defeated Northampton 41-34. The Muhls opened the game on a 17-1 run and led by 15 points at halftime. The Konkrete Kids made a run and cut the deficit to single digits, but Muhlenberg held on for the win.
The A-Town Throwdown continues over the next few days.