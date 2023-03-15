PIAA-6A tournament with Berks County and the PAC on full display on Wednesday night. Reading and Spring-Ford winning in different styles to advance to this weekends quarterfinals.
The Red Knights winning their 20th straight game knocking off Upper Darby, 83-58.
The first half of this one, a tight contest as both teams were trading buckets. The Red Knights with a brief lead at the half, they would take off in the second half. Ruben and Aris Rodriguez would help pace the Red Knights offensively, Ruben with 22 and Aris with 15.
Reading and New Castle will play the in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the Rams edged Hempfield, 43-39 to advance into the 6A quarterfinals as well. The District I runner-ups are within three wins of a state title.
The Rams would find themselves leading at each break, holding hempfield within arms reach. EJ Campbell would lead the way offensively with 15 points.
State College and Spring-Ford will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday.