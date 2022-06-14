READING, Pa. - Reading opens their second straight homestand with a 2-0 win over Portland.
The Fightin Phils getting two solo home runs in the win over the Sea Dogs. Jack Conley launching the first one in the bottom of the second inning for a 1-0 lead. Later, bottom of the fourth, Logan O'Hoppe hits his 14th home run of the season for the 2-0 lead.
On the mound, Noah Skirrow tossed four scoreless innings, striking out seven Sea Dogs batters. Ryan Sherriff joining the Fightins on a rehab assignment. Sherriff struck out two batters in his one inning of work.