READING, Pa. - Reading splits their doubleheader with Altoona on Wednesday to open up the start of 12-games at home the next two weeks. The Fightin Phils bouncing in the second game for the split.
In game one, the Curve blanked the Fightins, 4-0. Reading managed just one hit in the series opener.
The Curve scoring three runs through the first, three innings to grab hold of the lead for good. They'd tack on one more in the seventh.
Second game of the day, the Fightins allowing just one run on five hits in a, 6-1 win over the Curve. Five Fightins pitchers combined to strikeout 10 batters.
A 1-1 tie through five innings was broken up in the bottom of the sixth, the Fightins put up five-runs. Aldrem Corredor with a grand slam to blow the game open.
Reading and Altoona pick it back up at 7:00PM on Thursday.