READING, Pa. - Reading High School opens their season at home on Tuesday night, welcoming Central York to the Giegle.
The Red Knights returning several key pieces from the title team a season ago, including one of the best backcourts in the county, and District. Along with players on the inside, this Red Knights group is ready to continue making their mark on the program.
The Panthers provide a solid test right out of the gate for the Red Knights, with size on the inside. It will be a great chance for the Red Knights to see what they're made of early on.