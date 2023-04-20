READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals are once again in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Another strong season on the ice has lead to another title run opportunity for the organization.
The Royals earned home ice in the first round of the playoffs, welcoming the Maine Mariners to the Santander Arena on Friday night.
Heading into the playoffs, the Royals preparations remain the same as if it were the regular season. These two teams haven't met since mid-January, a lack of familiarity with the Mariners than some other divisional teams for the Royals.
Friday night will mark the Royals 12th postseason appearance in their last 13 seasons.