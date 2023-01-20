READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals opening up weekend play at home against Norfolk. Part of a home-away split, the Royals take care of business at Santander Arena, 5-3.
The Royals put a stranglehold on the game through two periods of play, holding a, 4-1 advantage. The Admirals would get within two goals, but Charlie Gerard would score 16 seconds later to push the lead back to three for the Royals.
Five different goal scorers would find the back of the net for the Royals in the win.
Reading notches their 23rd win of the season, and they'll go for the sweep on Saturday night in Norfolk.