The Phillies top two affiliates return home after each winning a series on the road to start the month of May. Reading's Ethan Wilson helped the Fightin Phils take four of six from Hartford by smashing three home runs and driving in 11 runs while hitting .480 for the week. Wilson, who is Philadelphia's 14th-ranked prospect, received Eastern League Player of the Week honors for the week ending May 7.
Lehigh Valley won five of six games at Syracuse but will return home without pitcher James McArthur who was traded to the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) in exchange for right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte and cash.
The Phillies also made a deal to trade Reading pitcher Ethan Lindow to Seattle for cash considerations.