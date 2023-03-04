READING, Pa. - Reading and Toris-Rivieres playing a three game weekend set of hockey. Game one of the weekend going to the Royals, 7-5.
The Royals and Lions playing an all offensive affair on Friday night at Santander Arena. Charlie Gerard getting things started early, scoring just 45 seconds into the game for the, 1-0 Royals lead. He would finish with a hat trick on the night for Reading.
A 5-5 tie in the third, Pennsylvania product, Shane Sellar would break the tie for the Royals. They would add one more later in the period to put the game away for good.