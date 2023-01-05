Berks County basketball hitting the court around the region, and a pair of rivalries in boys and girls going down. Reading and Berks Catholic remain unbeaten in conference play.
In the boys game, the Red Knights earned a hard fought win on the road over Wilson West Lawn, 44-39.
The Red Knights held slight leads at the end of each break, holding the Bulldogs at bay for much of the night. Aris Rodriguez and Myles Grey helping to pace the Red Knights in the win. Rodriguez with 15 points to lead the way, Grey would add 13.
Reading improves to 11-1 overall, 3-0 in Berks I, Wilson West Lawn goes to 8-2, 2-1 in Berks I.
On the girls side, Berks Catholic went on the road to knock off Governor Mifflin, 48-38.
The Saints holding onto the lead for much of the night, until the final minutes of the contest. The Mustangs would cut the lead down to seven, but the Saints would stave off the comeback attempt.
Madison Langdon and Molly McFadden each finished with 17 points for the Saints in the win.
Berks Catholic improves to 6-4 overall and 4-0 in Berks, while Governor Mifflin falls to 3-7, 2-2 in Berks I.