READING, Pa. - The Berks County titles were on the line at Santander Arena on Friday night. Reading continued its unbeaten run in county play preventing the upset bid by Exeter, 70-63.
The Red Knights found themselves trailing by three going into halftime, but they would answer the bell in the second half. Aris Rodriguez hit a three, part of his 17b points to give the Red Knights a 59-57 lead, they wouldn't look back from there.
Zyion Paschall would lead the way for the Eagles with 20 points in the effort. Part of the offensive attack that allowed the Eagles to hold onto their lead into half and through the third quarter.
It's the 25th county title in program history for the Red Knights.