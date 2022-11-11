PORTLAND, Me. - Reading goes on the road and wins their second straight, 5-3 over Maine. The Royals coming from behind after an early first period deficit.
After falling behind, 2-0 through one period of play, the Royals netted three goals in the second period to grab the lead. Jacob Gaucher and Max Newton scored their first of two goals each in the second period.
Tyler Kirkup with the other Royals goal in the win, his also coming in the second period.
Opening minute of the third period, the Mariners would tie things up at three goals apiece. Gaucher's second goal came about a minute later to give the lead right back to the Royals.
Reading sits at 3-4-1 on the season so far.