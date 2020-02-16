READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals notched one goal per period en route to their shutout win over the visiting Railers, 3-0.
Three different skaters lit the lamp for the Royals on Sunday afternoon, Brayden Low started the scoring in the first period. Steven Swavely and Thomas Ebbing followed in the en suing two periods of play.
Kirill Ustimenko put together the shut out effort in net for the Royals, stopping all 33 shots by the Railers.
Reading will travel to Wheeling next for a Wednesday night meeting with the Nailers.