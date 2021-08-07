RICHMOND, Va. - Reading pushes their streak to three straight with a 3-2 win over Richmond on Friday night.
The Fightin Phils scored three straight runs from the the sixth through the eighth innings. Grenny Cumana, Matt Kroon and Rodolfo Duran drove in all three runs for the Fightins.
Cumana and Kroon each had RBI singles, Duran drove in the game deciding run with a RBI double.
Five Reading pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts in the win. The Fightins will look to continue their win streak on Saturday night.