BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Reading Fightins posted a 4-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night. The win moved the R-Phils to 46-65 this season.
Dalton Guthrie started the scoring with a solo homerun in the top of the third inning. Josh Stephen hit an RBI single in the third frame as well. Chris Cornelius and Simon Muzziotti also knocked in runs during the game.
Reading took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth frame before Binghamton scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth. The final run for the R-Phils was scored in the ninth.
The Fightins are set to play in their penultimate game of the 2021 season on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.