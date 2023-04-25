READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils hosted the 20th annual morning game on Tuesday against the Altoona Curve. The Fightins with some pop off the bat earning the win, 11-5.
The Curve jumped out to the early lead in the first inning driving in two runs. They'd hold that lead until the fourth inning when the Fightins bats would heat up.
Ethan Wilson getting things going for the R-Phils with a two-run shot to tie things up. Later in the inning, Max McDowell would send a three-run shot over the wall for the R-Phils second home run of the inning. Both of those blasts part of a six run fourth inning.
The long ball was working for the Fightins in the win, later in the game Cam Cannon launched a grand slam to continue the Fightins onslaught.
Reading will look to build on the morning game win Wednesday night, first pitch scheduled for 6:45 PM.