READING, Pa. - Reading and Berks Catholic hitting the hardwood for the seventh time since 2013 with the BCIAA title on the line. The Red Knights would claim their 24th boys county title with a 51-35 win.
The Red Knights jumped out to a double-digit lead by halftime and would hold off the Saints from there. The Saints would get the deficit down to six in the second half before the Red Knights pulled away again.
Ruben Rodriguez led all scorers with 22 points in the win, he had eight points in the second quarter alone. The Saints were led by Ryan Koch who finished with 13 points.