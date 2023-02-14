READING, Pa. - The Berks girls semifinals taking over Santander Arena on Tuesday. A pair of rivalries to determine who plays for the Berks title this week - Reading and Wyomissing setting that up.
Game one, the Red Knights and Saints renewing their rivalry, with the Red Knights coming out on top, 39-33.
The upset made completed by a 17-5 run in the fourth quarter for the Red Knights to overcome the top seed in the field. Winning at the right time, that's two in a row for the Red Knights, and their first win over the Saints this season.
In the other rivalry, Wyomissing rolled into the title game with a, 45-33 win over Wilson West Lawn.
The Spartans were paced by Amaya Stewart who finished with 19 points in the win. They have won five straight games heading into the upcoming BCIAA title game.
It will be the first time this season that the Spartans and Red Knights will be meeting.