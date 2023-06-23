PORTLAND, Me. - Reading continues to roll on the road trip in Maine Thursday night. The Fightin Phils put up a 10 spot in their third straight win over the Sea Dogs, 10-5.
The Fightins fell behind, 1-0 early but came out swingin in the middle innings to take control of the game.
In the fourth inning, the Fightins would plate four runs to take the lead for good. Following an RBI single by Carlos De La Cruz, Ethan Wilson breaks the tie with a two-run double. Wilson would finish the game with three RBIs.
After another run comes home in the fourth, 4-0 Fightins, they would plate two more in the fifth. Johan Rojas and Casey Martin driving in both runs to push the lead ahead, 6-1.
The Sea Dogs would cut into the lead with three runs in the sixth, but Wilson for the Fightins would respond in the seventh. Wilson would launch a solo shot, his 11th of the season, to give the Fightins a, 7-4 advantage down the stretch.
In the eighth, the Sea Dogs would get one run back but the Fightins would close the door in the top of the ninth with three more runs.
Reading has earned at east a split of the road trip series in Portland with the win.