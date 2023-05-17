NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren, Morris and Hunterdon. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. &&