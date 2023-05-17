SOMERSET, N.J. - Reading bounced back on Wednesday afternoon with a, 9-1 win over the Somerset Patriots. The Fightin Phils grabbed the lead in th second inning and never let it go.
The Fightins scored three runs in the second inning take control of the game early-on. Johan Rojas would drive in the teams fourth run in the third inning to continue pushing the lead ahead.
Rojas was one of five Fightins batters to record an RBI, the other four runs coming unearned.
Between the fifth, sixth and seventh innings the Fightins would pile on five more runs. Oliver Dunn accounting for the one RBI in the fifth, the other run scoring on a disengagement violation.
In the sixth, Madison Stokes and Carlos De La Cruz each drove a runner home, and in the seventh, Max McDowell would work a bases loaded walk.
Reading brings the series to a game apiece.