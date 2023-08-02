HARTFORD, Ct. - Reading opened up its road trip in Hartford with a, 9-4 win over the Yard Goats. The Fightin Phils grabbed an early lead and held off the Yard Goats comeback attempt.
Both teams trading blows in the first inning, taking a, 1-1 tie into the second inning where the Fightins would grab their first lead of the night. Max McDowell would drive in two-runs with a single, 3-1.
A two-run blast in the third by the Yard Goats would tie the game back up, 3-3.
In the fourth inning, the Fightins would score five runs to take the lead for good. Carlos De La Cruz drove in two runs with a single, Oliver Dunn would add to his RBI total with a three-run home run, 8-3. Dunn finished with four RBIs on the night.
Both teams would score one run in the fifth inning before going scoreless the rest of the way.