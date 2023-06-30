READING, Pa. - Reading and Richmond continuing their opening series of the second half on Friday night. The Fightin Phils finally breaking through in the winners column, 5-3.
The Flying Squirrels jumped out to a, 2-0 lead before the Fightins comeback began. Matt Kroon rips an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.
This one getting interesting late, now 3-1 Flying Squirrels, Oliver Dunn with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to get the Fightins back within one, 3-2. The rally continuing later in the frame, Nick Podkul with a three-run blast to left center, 5-3.
Podkul's blast proving to be the game winner for the Fightins, their first of the second half.