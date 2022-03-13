EASTON, Pa. - The Reading boys put on a furious rally but came up on the short end of a 64-58 outcome to Archbishop Wood in a PIAA Class 6A second round contest at Easton Area Middle School.
The game was a rematch of Class 6A final which Reading won last season. The Vikings led by as many as 25 points in the second half before the Red Knights stormed back to close within two points in the final minute.
Ruben Rodriguez Jr. finished with 21 points for Reading who finish the season with a 26-4 record. Justin Moore scored 18 for Archbishop Wood who advance to face District 7 runnerup North Hills.