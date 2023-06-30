READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals have re-signed forward Shane Sellar for the upcoming 2023-23 season. Sellar is the second forward to re-sign with the Royals prior to the upcoming season.
The Carlisle native will be entering his second professional season. During the 2022-23 season, Sellar recorded 39 points in 70 regular season games. During the Kelly Cup Playoff run he appeared in 11 games and recorded three points.
When asked about re-signing with the Royals, Sellar was excited and thankful, "I am very thankful for the opportunity to come back to Reading next year...Reading is a first class organization with a passionate fan base. I’m excited to get back and build on the season we had last year."