READING, Pa. - Reading continues its march toward another PIAA title on Saturday afternoon. The Red Knights heading out to Altoona to square off against New Castle.
This group has collected county and District titles already on the season, looking to add more hardware to the trophy case.
For the Red Knights seem to be a program built for this time of year. Their time alone working in the gym is when they build that championship chemistry. Currently on a 20-game win streak, they continue to get up and compete at a high level each time they step on the court.
Tip-off is set for 2 PM at Altoona High School.