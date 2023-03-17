NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... A combination of low relative humidity, a developing gusty northwest wind, and relatively dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread this afternoon and early evening across New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, northern Delaware, and eastern Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 25 to 30 percent across the region. Northwest wind will range from 10 to 15 mph with 20 to 25 mph gusts. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.