READING, Pa. - Reading and Archbishop Wood meeting again for the second time this season, and the second time in the PIAA tournament over the past year.
The Red Knights beating Wood the last two times they have faced off. Last year, on the biggest stage, in the PIAA title game. The two teams, different from a year ago.
Reading still without Daniel Alcantara for this matchup, he finished with 15 points in the win over Wood earlier this season.
Since Alcantara's absence, the Red Knights have turned things up on defense, truly locking things down. This group knows what it takes to win at this stage, and is ready to bring their "A" game on Saturday.