READING, PA. - Reading clinched their spot in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a game six win over Maine on Monday night. The Royals making it past the first round for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
The Royals had to overcome some adversity to pull off the series win. After grabbing a 2-0 lead, the Mariners stormed back taking the next two games in Portland.
Making it to the next round, something these players have worked towards all season long, but the job is far from done.