READING, Pa. - The reigning PIAA 6A champs started their season off on the right foot with a win over Imhotep Charter.
The Reading boys basketball team is a serious contender to defend that title this season, too.
On top of talent, one big thing that returns for the Red Knights, a packed home gym. Reading will play at home for the first time in front of fans on Tuesday night, after a COVID plagued season that didn't allow fans to attend games.
The players and coaching staff all know what having a packed Geigle means to the team, and the energy it provides.
Reading opens their home schedule with JP McCaskey.