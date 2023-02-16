READING, Pa. - The Reading Rebels held a preseason press conference at the Berks County courthouse on Thursday morning. The Rebels are entering their second season in The Basketball League.
Players and coaches were on hand Thursday morning to discuss what the aim and goal of this organization is set out to do for the community.
As a franchise in its infancy still, the Rebels wish to promote leadership and positive change within the Reading community. This is the mission of the team off the court.
The Rebels will tip-off their second season on March fourth at Alvernia University.