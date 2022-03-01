READING, Pa. - The Reading Rebels inaugural season tips off this weekend, first on the road before their first ever home game at the Geigle on Sunday.
The Rebels got a taste of the action in The Basketball League with a scrimmage last weekend, as they work on getting the final pieces in place before the games truly matter.
Friday night they begin to matter, the Rebels head to Connecticut for their first ever game against the Cobras. They will take on the Massachusetts Monarchs, on Sunday at the Geigle.