READING, Pa. - Reading is joining the fray in the pro-basketball circuit. The Reading Rebels were introduced on Wednesday morning.
The Rebels will be apart of the same league as the newly formed, Lehigh Valley Legends, The Basketball League. Both teams joining the 44-team league this season.
Reading High School's, Geigle Complex will be the home for the Rebels during their inaugural season.
A fitting place to call home for a the Rebels, a team littered with some of the areas best high school players of the last 10 years, and former Division I talents as well.
The first game at home for the Rebels will be March 6th.