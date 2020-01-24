READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals picked up a 4-1 win over the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night at the Santander Arena to start a weekend series between the two teams. The Growlers entered this weekend in the first place in the standings.
Garrett Mitchell scored first to give Reading a 1-0 lead, but the Growlers tied the game up later in the opening period. Hayden Hodgson, who just returned from an injury for the Royals, put the hosts in the lead for good with his goal in the second period. Reading tacked on two empty netters later in the contest to secure the victory.
The two teams are set to face off again on Saturday at 7 p.m.