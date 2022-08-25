READING, Pa. - Reading drops an early lead in, 7-2 loss to Binghamton on Thursday night.
The Fightin Phils grabbed the early 2-0 lead after the first inning. Johan Rojas launched his fourth home run, and Jhailyn Ortiz hit a sac-fly to drive in the second run for the Fightins.
The bats would be silenced for the most part following the first inning. McCarthy Tatum with the second home run of the game for the Fightins in the fifth inning, that would tie the game at three.
Ensuing inning, the Rumble Ponies would put four runs on the board to take the lead back for good.