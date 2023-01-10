Berks boys basketball showdowns taking place across the county on Tuesday night. Reading and Schuylkill Valley continuing to roll in league play with home wins.
At the Geigle, the Red Knights knocked off rival, Muhlenberg by double-digits, 77-60.
The Red Muhls held a brief lead in the early going, but the Red Knights quickly changed that storming back before the end of the first quarter. They would lead by five at the half.
Ruben Rodriguez took over in the third quarter for, adding to his game-high 26 points and helping to push the Red Knights lead. On the other side, helping to pace the Muhls attack all night, J'Daniel Mosquera with 23 points.
Reading is 12-1 overall, 4-0 in Berks I, and Muhlenberg falls to 7-5, 2-2 in Berks I.
Elsewhere, the 'Frost Bowl' on the hardwood, as the Panthers played host to rival Hamburg. Opposite of the football outcome in round one, as the Panthers roll, 43-31.
This one was knotted up at 16 apiece going into the halftime break. After a back and forth through the third quarter, the Panthers would take over in the fourth en route to the win. Mark Rajnath led the way with 16 for the panthers in the win.
Schuylkill Valley improves to 8-4 overall, 3-1 in Berks II moving into sole possession of second place behind Fleetwood. Hamburg takes a step back to 7-5, 2-2 in Berks II.