READING, Pa. - Reading returning home to open a series against Erie. The Fightin Phils broke the game open in the bottom of the eighth with six-runs en route to their, 8-2 win.
The Fightins would fall behind early before grabbing a 2-1 lead through three innings. Kevin Vecuna driving in the run to break a 1-1 tie in the third. The Sea Dogs would get a run back to tie things up at two.
Jhailyn Ortiz got the rally started in the eighth inning for the Fightins, breaking the 2-2 tie with an RBI single. Five runs after that would put the game out of reach.