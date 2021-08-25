READING, Pa. - It's been 2 years since Reading High School took to the football field, losing out on the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a ruling by the school board.
The Red Knights were given the 'okay' to participate in a shortened Spring season. During that time head coach Andre Doyle saw where his team needed to put the work in to compete this Fall.
Reading lost several starters to the lost season, but they return their quarterback, Amier Burdine. Around their quarterback, playmakers have begun to emerge.
Friday night can't come soon enough for a group eager to hit the playing field again.