PORTLAND, Maine - Josh Ockimey drove in five runs to power Reading to a 6-4 victory over Portland at Hadlock Field.
Ockimey, who played for the Sea Dogs in 2017-18, hit a three-run home run in the first and added a two-run shot in the eighth. The second home run broke a 4-4 tie and lifted the Fightin Phils to their second straight win.
Billy Sullivan earned the win for Reading and Bubby Rossman pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.
The two teams will square off again on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the series.