READING, Pa. - Reading opening up a weekend home series with Norfolk on Friday night. The Royals putting on an offensively display, doubling up the Admirals, 6-3.
The Admirals jumped out to an early, 2-0 lead in the first period. Trey Bradley getting the Royals within one before the period ends, his seventh of the season. The Royals would head into the second period down one, but then it all turned around.
Brendan Hoffmann with the equalizer for the Royals early on in the second period. Two more Royals scoring in the period, Jacob Guacher and Max Newton putting the Royals two up. Newton would finish with two goals on the night.
Reading rolls from there to improve to 9-2 over their last 11 games.