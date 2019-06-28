Reading rolls in Bohm's home debut

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 6-1 on Thursday night in Alec Bohm's debut at FirstEnergy Stadium. With the win in Baseballtown, the Fightins improved to 44-33 this season.

Bohm impressed in his debut in Berks County as he hit a two-run home run to help pilot Reading to six runs on just five hits. The Fightins took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with Bohm's and then tacked on four more in the eighth inning to seal the win.

JoJo Romero earned the win on the mound for Reading.

The two teams will play on Friday at 7:10 p.m.