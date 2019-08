READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Altoona Curve 5-3 on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Pitcher Spencer Howard made his home debut in Baseballtown after a 90-minute rain delay.

Jose Gomez led the Fightins' offense as he was 2-4 with 2 RBIs. He also knocked in the team's go-ahead run. Mickey Moniak also had 2 RBIs.

With the win, Reading improved to 65-46 overall.

The two teams will face off on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.