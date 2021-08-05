The Reading Fightins scored a 9-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night. The win moved to R-Phils to 32-49 this season.
The Fightins totaled 13 hits in the victory. All nine of the team's starters reached base safely.
The Flying Squirrels scored just two runs on six hits, but were hindered by defense. Richmond committed five fielding errors.
After a scoreless first frame, the Fightins scored twice in the second, two more runs in the third, and three runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead. The advantage increased to 9-0 before Richmond scored its pair of runs.
James McArthur started for Reading and pitched 4.1 innings. He allowed four hits and no runs. He walked two batters and collected eight strikeouts.
Offensively, Josh Stephen went 3-4 with three RBI. Arquimedes Gamboa, Jhailyn Ortiz, and Bryson Stott all scored twice in the win.
The two teams are slated to play at 6:35 p.m. on Friday night.